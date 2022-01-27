TD Adopts UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) has reinforced its commitment to gender equity by becoming a signatory to the United Nations’ Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

The Canadian bank was also named in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year.

TD Adheres to 7 WEPs

Established by UN Women and Un Global Impact, the WEPs are a set of seven principles offering guidance on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment at work, in the marketplace and in communities.

The principles are grounded in international labor standards, human rights and the recognition that business has an interest in and responsibility for gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Management Commentary

“We’re committed to supporting women and their career aspirations through various talent initiatives, mentoring programs and leadership development opportunities across TD and feel honoured to once again see our efforts recognized in the Bloomberg GEI. As we continue to focus on evolving our strategic approach and enhancing the ways we help support women at all stages of their careers, we’ll continue to benchmark our efforts through the Bloomberg global reference index.” said Christine (Chris) Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement & Customer Experience.

Wall Street’s Take

On January 19, Barclays analyst John Aiken kept a Buy rating TD, with a price target of C$111. This implies 10% upside potential.

The analyst consensus on TD is a Moderate Buy based on six Buy, four Holds, and one Sell. The average Toronto-Dominion Bank price target of C$106.45 implies 5.5% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

TD scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns are poised to beat the overall market.

