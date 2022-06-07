Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand

American big box retailer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) unnerved investors with its latest plans focused on inventory optimization. Shares plunged over 7.5% in early trading as the market was impacted by the news. The stock is still trading down 3.9% at the time of writing.

Retailers worldwide are grappling with the ill effects of excess inventory, coupled with fading consumer demand amid the record-high inflationary environment. Target was no exception and registered dismal first quarter results, which dragged the stock down nearly 25% on the day. TGT stock has lost 30.6% so far this year.

Target’s Preemptive Steps

Target said it will take a haircut to its profits for the fiscal year 2022 as it is marking down stock, ridding off excess inventories, and also canceling orders. Moreover, the retailer also plans to add incremental holding capacity near U.S. ports to circumvent the macro issues of logistics, increased transportation costs, and record high fuel prices.

Target expects its Food & Beverage, Household Essentials, and Beauty segments to show continued momentum. Meanwhile, discretionary segments like Home are expected to underperform.

Due to the unfavorable macro headwinds, Target now expects its second quarter operating margin to range around 2%, much lower than its previous guide of ranging around 5.3%. Meanwhile, in the second half of the year, Target said its margins will improve back to around 6%.

On the bright side, however, the department store reiterated its revenue guidance to grow “in the low-to mid-single digit range, and expects to maintain or gain market share in 2022.”

Commenting on the announced changes, Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target, said, “The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth. While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we’re confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond.”

Stock Prediction

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and seven Holds. The average Target price forecast of $197.70 implies 29.13% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Retailers are undoubtedly under tremendous pressure to perform. No wonder Target has taken proactive steps to face the headwinds and could emerge as a winner after the worst is behind us. However, currently, corporate insiders and hedge funds are decreasing their holdings of Target stock while retail investors are increasing their exposure.

