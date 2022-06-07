tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TGT
All News
Market News

Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand

Story Highlights

Target has unnerved investors with its inventory optimization plans. Will the calculated shedding of inventories and related steps bode well for the department store?

In this article:
In this article:
TGT

American big box retailer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) unnerved investors with its latest plans focused on inventory optimization. Shares plunged over 7.5% in early trading as the market was impacted by the news. The stock is still trading down 3.9% at the time of writing.

Retailers worldwide are grappling with the ill effects of excess inventory, coupled with fading consumer demand amid the record-high inflationary environment. Target was no exception and registered dismal first quarter results, which dragged the stock down nearly 25% on the day. TGT stock has lost 30.6% so far this year.

Target’s Preemptive Steps

Target said it will take a haircut to its profits for the fiscal year 2022 as it is marking down stock, ridding off excess inventories, and also canceling orders. Moreover, the retailer also plans to add incremental holding capacity near U.S. ports to circumvent the macro issues of logistics, increased transportation costs, and record high fuel prices.

Target expects its Food & Beverage, Household Essentials, and Beauty segments to show continued momentum. Meanwhile, discretionary segments like Home are expected to underperform.

Due to the unfavorable macro headwinds, Target now expects its second quarter operating margin to range around 2%, much lower than its previous guide of ranging around 5.3%. Meanwhile, in the second half of the year, Target said its margins will improve back to around 6%.

On the bright side, however, the department store reiterated its revenue guidance to grow “in the low-to mid-single digit range, and expects to maintain or gain market share in 2022.”

Commenting on the announced changes, Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target, said, “The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth. While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we’re confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond.”

Stock Prediction

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and seven Holds. The average Target price forecast of $197.70 implies 29.13% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Retailers are undoubtedly under tremendous pressure to perform. No wonder Target has taken proactive steps to face the headwinds and could emerge as a winner after the worst is behind us. However, currently, corporate insiders and hedge funds are decreasing their holdings of Target stock while retail investors are increasing their exposure.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
In this article:
TGT

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON