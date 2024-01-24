Talos Energy Launches Major Secured Notes Offering

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Talos Production Inc., a subsidiary of Talos Energy Inc., initiated a private offering to sell $1,000 million in second-priority senior secured notes due in 2029 and 2031 to qualified buyers. This offering is not registered under the Securities Act of 1933. Prospective investors received a preliminary offering memorandum with details about the company, the issuer, and the acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy Inc. This information, also included in a Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1, is for informational purposes and not for legal liability under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

