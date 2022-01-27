Talis Biomedical Corp. Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on infectious disease testing at the point of care. It has received emergency use authorization for its Talis One COVID-19 Test System for a variety of healthcare settings.

Recently, Talis witnessed top brass shake up, after Brian Blaser stepped down as the President, CEO, and Director of the company. Consequently, Talis promoted its Chief Commercial Officer, Rob Kelley, to the position of CEO and Director.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Talis’ key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Talis’ top risk category is Tech & Innovation, contributing 28% (compared to a sector average of 24%) to the total 78 risks identified. In its recent quarterly report, the company has added one key risk factor under the Tech & Innovation risk category.

Talis noted that it relies heavily on information systems and technology for business management and financial reporting. The company has implemented a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to provide better information, and support its commercial scale-up.

Implementing the new ERP system entails higher costs and financial resources. Factors such as any loss of information, disruption of operations, changes in accounting procedures, or problems in the conversion of electronic data could potentially adversely affect Talis.

Tracking Insiders

Keeping a tab on insiders stocks can provide timely insights for retail investors. According to TipRanks data on Insider Activity, insiders have bought Talis shares worth $218 thousand in the last three months, indicating a positive insider confidence signal for the stock.

