tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream

Story Highlights

Li Auto has big plans to usurp the Chinese EV space from Tesla, Nio, and Xpeng.

Li Auto (LI) is miles behind Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicle (EV) sales, but it has a giant dream, which, if attained, could set it apart as the best Chinese EV stock. Li Auto shares rose more than 2.8% to just above $38 on July 14.

Beijing-based Li Auto builds luxury electric cars. Alongside Nio (NIO) and Xpeng (XPEV), the company is taking on Elon Musk-led Tesla for control of the electric car market, initially in China.

Li Auto launched its second car model in June, yet Tesla, Nio, and Xpeng have had more car varieties on the market. Li Auto shipped about 60,000 cars in the first half of 2022, which pales in comparison to about 78,000 cars Tesla is estimated to have sold in China in June alone.

Li Auto’s Ambitions

The Chinese EV maker targets selling two million cars annually by 2025, according to a Bloomberg report. With its estimate of EV sales in China reaching 10 million by 2025, Li Auto is looking at taking 20% of the market. Getting there will require extraordinary effort, and Li Auto CEO Kevin Shen says they are determined to hit the lofty target.

Li Auto is aware it will not get there with two models or its current lone factory that can produce only about 100,000 cars a year. The company is working on building more car models and expanding its manufacturing capacity. On capacity expansion, Li Auto is gearing up to open two additional plants, according to the report.

Apart from the will to achieve the growth targets, running EV factories will require heavy capital. Musk recently described Tesla’s giant factories in Berlin and Austin as “money furnaces,” offering a peek into how running an EV facility can be expensive. Li Auto is looking to tap both the equity and debt markets to fund its lofty dream.

Li Auto’s Ploy to Tackle Chip Shortage

The global shortage of semiconductor chips has dealt the auto industry a heavy blow, forcing production halts and driving up component costs. Although the pressure has started to ease, Li Auto is trying to avoid running into similar problems in the future as that could derail its ambitions.

The company is talking directly with chipmakers such as STMicroelectronics (STM), Infineon Technologies (IFNNY), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to secure supplies instead of going to distributors. STMicroelectronics plans to build a large chip factory in France with the support of the government to boost its capacity.

However, Li Auto’s ambitions could run into a strong headwind as the U.S. tries to isolate China in the race for control of the crucial chip industry. For example, the U.S. has sought to block ASML Holdings from selling its advanced chipmaking machines in China.

Wall Street is Strongly Bullish on LI

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on six Buys. The average Li Auto price forecast of $46.50 implies upside potential of 22% to current levels. Shares have gained about 18% year-to-date, at a time when stocks are mostly down across the board.

Li Auto’s Smart Score Shows Potential to Outperform

Li Auto scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway for Investors

The amount of work that Li Auto needs to do to achieve its EV sales target may make you doubt its ambitions. However, you would like to remember that few people believed in Tesla’s dreams from the start. The going got so tough for Tesla at some point that Musk considered selling off the company to Apple (AAPL), which was apparently not interested in owning the business.

The message is that while Li Auto may have an uphill task of selling two million cars annually, the market has mostly developed in its favor. China, Li Auto’s domestic market, is one of the world’s largest car markets. Moreover, electric car acceptance is only expanding as individuals and businesses look to cut carbon emissions to stem climate change.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX

Latest News Feed

Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX