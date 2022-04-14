Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Dips Despite Upbeat Q2 Outlook

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Dips Despite Upbeat Q2 Outlook

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is down 2.2% at the time of writing despite the semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company delivering strong results for the first quarter of 2022.

The company also provided guidance for the second quarter, well above analysts’ expectations.

The good results were driven by high demand for its chips, especially its industry-leading 5-nanometer technology amid the growing use of smartphones, laptops, and automobiles.

Results in Detail

Earnings of NTD 39.09 ($1.40 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR)) grew 45.1% year-over-year, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.27 per ADR. 

Also, revenues increased 35.5% year-over-year to NTD 491.1 billion ($17.6 billion). The top line exceeded consensus estimates of $16.7 billion.

During the quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenue. In addition, advanced technologies, which include 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 50% of total wafer revenue.

For the quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor reported a gross margin of 55.6%, while its operating margin came in at 45.6%, and its net profit margin was 41.3%.

Q2 Outlook

Q2 revenues are forecast to be in the range of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion, according to the company. This is higher than the consensus estimate of $17.3 billion.

Next, its gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 56% and 58%, while its operating profit margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%.

VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, Wendell Huang, said, “Moving into second-quarter 2022, we expect our business to continue to be supported by HPC and Automotive-related demand, partially offset by smartphone seasonality.”

Wall Street’s Take

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy and one Hold. The average Taiwan Semiconductor price forecast of $116 implies 17% upside potential from current levels.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in TSM is currently Very Positive. The cumulative change in holdings across all 24 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter increased by 1.8 million shares.

Takeaway

Investors seem unimpressed with TSMC’s performance in the first quarter, despite being better than expected. Nonetheless, persistent demand for chips globally is expected to support the company’s performance in the next quarter.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
BlackRock Posts Mixed Q1 Results; Analysts Say Buy
Why Did Myovant Sciences Close in the Red on Tuesday?
How Does American Airlines Expect to Perform in Q1?