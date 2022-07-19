tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat

Story Highlights

Synchrony Financial reported a stronger-than-expected Q2, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust consumer spending and credit trends.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported impressive earnings and revenues for the second quarter of FY2022. Despite the beat, shares of the company closed flat at $31.48 on July 19.

Synchrony Financial is a U.S.-based consumer financial services company that offers consumer financing and consumer banking products across industries like digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pets.

SYF’s Q2 Beat

Synchrony reported quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, significantly higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.44 per share. However, it was lower than the earnings of $2.12 per share reported for the prior-year period.

Revenues jumped 19.6% year-over-year to $2.8 billion and exceeded consensus estimates by $130 million.

Positively, net interest margin climbed to 15.60% in the quarter, up 182 basis points from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the company reported loans of $83.4 billion, up from $76.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. Similarly, average active accounts surged 4.3% to 68.67 billion, compared to 65.81 million for the prior-year period.

Wall Street’s Take on SFY

Following the quarterly beat, Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch increased its price target on Synchrony Financial to $47 (49.3% upside potential) from $46 and reiterated a Buy rating.

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and five Holds. The average Synchrony Financial price target of $46.81 implies 16.9% upside potential to current levels.

High Smart Score for SYF

SYF scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Bottom-Line

Shares of SYF have lost about a third of their market capitalization over the past six months.

Strong loan growth as well as credit card metrics with low levels of net charge-off and delinquency rates reflect robust credit trends. This surely alleviates investor concerns and bodes well for the stock in the coming months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT
Driven by Solid Demand, IBM Posts Impressive Q2 Results
IBM
Supermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
KR
MCD
Lockheed Martin Scores $30B Contract; All Eyes On Q2 Numbers Today
LMT
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
GS
BAC

