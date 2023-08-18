Sweeping Changes at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Leave Investors Cold

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Sweeping Changes at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Leave Investors Cold
Market News

Sweeping Changes at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Leave Investors Cold

Story Highlights

Amazon makes changes of mixed value to its operations, sending shares down slightly.

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently made quite a few changes to its operations, likely in hopes of improving on them and producing a better company for it. However, investors weren’t exactly pleased with the changes, as Amazon was down fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

One of the new changes features a shift in how Amazon treats third-party sellers. A newly-minted email invitation went out to same, and now, third-party sellers will be able to use Amazon’s own in-house delivery services. While previously, said channel was only available for Amazon’s marketplace and a few other sites, now it’s got a much wider availability. With Amazon now handling 23% of the United States’ entire parcel volume—FedEx (NYSE:FDX) handles 19%, UPS (NYSE:UPS) takes 24%, and the US Postal Service handles 32%—that’s a pretty wide and reliable network.

However, a less reliable change also kicked in. Amazon is testing a new ratings system for products, at last report, which is making an already shaky system in terms of value even more so. The new system, based on reports from Engadget, shows a weighted average next to a single star, along with the percentage of five-star ratings received. This will apparently force users to pay closer attention to star ratings, because visually, they all look the same: one star, with a number to follow.

Stars and shipping, though, don’t mean much to analysts here. With 40 Buy ratings and one Hold, Amazon stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Amazon stock comes with a 30.84% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $174.13.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FDX

FedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyFedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
8d ago
FDX
CP, FDX, DAL: 3 Transportation Stocks Analysts Praise as “Strong Buys”
CP
DAL
FedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
FDX
More FDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FDX

FedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyFedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
8d ago
FDX
CP, FDX, DAL: 3 Transportation Stocks Analysts Praise as “Strong Buys”
Stock Analysis & IdeasCP, FDX, DAL: 3 Transportation Stocks Analysts Praise as “Strong Buys”
10d ago
CP
DAL
FedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
The FlyFedEx management to meet virtually with Stephens
17d ago
FDX
More FDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >