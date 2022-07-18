tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value

Story Highlights

Suncor is working together with activist investor Elliott Investment Management to look for ways to unlock shareholder value. Suncor may sell part of its business, which could end up benefiting the company.

Suncor Energy (SU) (TSE: SU) has reached an agreement with Elliott Investment Management that includes the potential sale of Suncor’s retail operations. Indeed, the activist firm believes that the potential sale of Petro-Canada gas stations may be a key to unlocking shareholder value.

Analyst Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse (CS) estimates that normalized EBITDA for Petro-Canada is C$800 million and expects the business to receive C$9.6 billion to C$11.2 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds. For reference, Suncor has a market cap of C$55 billion, meaning a sale at the mid-point would translate into approximately 19% of the market cap before tax.

In addition, three new independent directors will join Suncor’s board. This comes after the company’s CEO resigned earlier this month due to the death of a worker. It is likely that the next CEO will be an external candidate as the company tries to fix the safety issues that have plagued it in the past.

Suncor’s Investor Sentiment is Positive

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently positive for Suncor stock. Out of the 544,898 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 0.5% hold SU. However, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards SU among those with a position is 5.82%. This suggests that investors of the company are quite confident about its future.

In addition, in the last 30 days, 1.3% of those holding the stock increased their positions. Therefore, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Analysts See Significant Upside Potential

Suncor has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average SU price target of C$57.60 implies 44.5% upside potential.

Final Thoughts: Significant Value Can be Unlocked

Investors appear to like today’s announcement, as the stock is up 1.6% after initially popping more than 4%. If the estimate of Petro-Canada’s value is correct, then a significant amount of value can be unlocked for shareholders. As a result, both analysts and investors have a favorable view of the company.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS

Latest News Feed

Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS