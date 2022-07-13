tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
META
GOOGL
All News
Market News

Street Screams Buy as Google Looks to Decelerate Hiring

Story Highlights

The technology giant is following the steps of its major peers to optimize its workforce as macro challenges loom large.

In this article:
In this article:
META
GOOGL

Not so long ago, “the great resignation” was in full swing as millions put in their papers across the U.S. Come July, the tables are turning fast, with companies going for layoffs and pausing new headcount additions.

The latest name to join this trend is Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL). According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is slowing the pace of new talent additions for the remainder of 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai informed employees in a communiqué that the company needs to be more entrepreneurial and work with more urgency, focus, and hunger than before. This would also mean “consolidating overlapping investments, streamlining processes, or pausing deployment and redeployment of resources to areas with more priority.”

Despite these challenges, Google remains a powerhouse with a focus on innovation and bringing new products to market that is unparalleled.

Wall Street continues to rally behind the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 unanimous Buys and an average price target of $3,090.23, which implies a potential upside of 35.51%.

The development comes fresh on the heels of Meta (META) looking to trim its workforce by identifying people who are slacking.

In another development last week, the company also proposed hiving off its advertising technology unit to fend off the Department of Justice. Google is also facing regulatory actions in Europe related to its advertising technology. Although the Department of Justice (DOJ) had earlier filed a lawsuit against Google for anti-competitive practices, it is in the midst of filing an antitrust lawsuit against the company related to its advertising technology.

Hedge Funds Bullish About GOOGL

Concurrently, hedge funds have increased holdings in the stock by 186,200 shares in the last quarter and continue to remain positive about the company. Impressively, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital has upped its holding in the stock by nearly six times, to around $521 million.

Closing Note

The slowdown in hiring by Alphabet and other tech giants seems to be a cautionary step ahead of the looming recession and comes after a rapid hiring spree over the past few quarters.

Additionally, after a 21.4% fall in its share price so far this year, Alphabet is clearly being seen as an attractive bet looking at analysts’ stance as well as hedge fund actions about the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Twitter Drags Dogefather to Court; Street Say Hold
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s Why Peloton Shares Are Trending Higher
PTON
NYT’s Website Visits Rise Ahead of Q2 Results
NYT
Here’s What Investors Can Expect from Wells Fargo’s Q2 Results
WFC
Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA
In this article:
META
GOOGL

Latest News Feed

Twitter Drags Dogefather to Court; Street Say Hold
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s Why Peloton Shares Are Trending Higher
PTON
NYT’s Website Visits Rise Ahead of Q2 Results
NYT
Here’s What Investors Can Expect from Wells Fargo’s Q2 Results
WFC
Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA