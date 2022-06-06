tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DAL
All News
Market News

Top Delta Airlines’ Insiders Offload Shares; Street Says Buy

Story Highlights

Even as travel demand and unit pricing are expected to tick upwards, top management at Delta Airlines has been selling shares worth millions.

In this article:
In this article:
DAL

A combination of pent-up demand, easing COVID-19 restrictions, and rising fuel and labor costs has led to Delta Airlines (DAL) shares gyrating throughout 2022.

Last week, Delta noted that it expects Q2 revenue to scale back to pre-pandemic levels despite the lower number of flights. Additionally, it expects 8% better revenue per seat than its initial estimates.

Despite this somewhat rosy outlook, TipRanks data reveals that three of Delta’s top insiders have been dumping the company’s shares. This includes CEO and Director Edward Bastian, EVP & Chief People Officer Joanne D. Smith, and EVP of Global Sales, Steven M. Sear.

Over the last three months, insiders have sold Delta shares worth $2.6 million, indicating a very negative insider confidence signal in the stock.

Most importantly, all of these Sells were informative in nature. Five days ago, Joanne Smith and Sear Steven sold DAl shares worth $851,849 in total.

Meanwhile, on May 25, Edward Bastian sold 27,664 DAl shares at about $39.55 per share. The powerful TipRanks Insider Trading tool highlights that Bastian has had a 32% success rate in his DAL transactions so far. The CEO of the company still holds about $17.22 million in DAL shares.

Analyst’s Take

Notably, despite these insider moves, the Street is sticking with DAL. Goldman Sachs’ Catherine O’Brien has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $45 from $44. The analyst is favorable on the stock due to the guidance of better than anticipated revenue trends coupled with higher unit revenue.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy Consensus rating on DAL based on 12 Buys and a Hold. The average DAL price target of $52.91 implies a potential upside of 37.29%.

Closing Note

These insider moves come at a time when DAL is expected to perform better and has posted upbeat guidance. While COVID-19 restrictions are finally easing, the rising incidence of monkeypox across multiple countries remains a key point of concern to keep an eye on.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
BZ
YMM
Cramer Showers Optimism on Eli Lilly Through Tweets
LLY
Why Are Bristol-Myers & Turning Point Made for Each Other?
BMY
TPTX
In this article:
DAL

Latest News Feed

Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
BZ
YMM
Cramer Showers Optimism on Eli Lilly Through Tweets
LLY
Why Are Bristol-Myers & Turning Point Made for Each Other?
BMY
TPTX