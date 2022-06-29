Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 29: What You Need to Know

Stock futures fell early Wednesday morning as investors failed to sustain the rally earlier on Tuesday after another slew of disappointing economic data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched down 0.01%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) edged 0.06% lower, as of 3.30 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.10%.

The markets continue to be volatile amid numerous economic concerns like the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, recession, high interest rates, supply chain issues, etc. Presently, investor sentiments are highly sensitive and are swinging to the extremes with any news, positive or negative.

What Happened on Tuesday

Investors failed to hold on to the rally earlier on Tuesday, and by closing time the Dow Jones had dropped 1.56%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 2.01% and 3.09% respectively.

These losses were in response to a lower-than-expected consumer confidence index report and a decline in consumer near-term outlook for the month of June. The consumer confidence index, which considers America’s stance on the future of the job market and the economy, came at 98.7, which was lower than the Dow Jones’s estimate of 100. This means that consumers are getting increasingly wary of the job market.

Moreover, the Conference Board’s consumer-confidence survey revealed that American consumers’ short-term outlook for the economy was also dismal, having declined to its lowest in about 10 years. This sentiment mainly reflected concerns about the rising inflation, especially food and gas prices, both of which are essential commodities with little chance of cutting corners.

“Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by year-end,” noted Lynn Franco, senior director at the Conference Board.

Tuesday’s downtrend was also partially driven by a decline in tech behemoths like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), both of which fell more than 6%, and Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (FB), each of which closed about 5% lower.

Investors are also watching out for any insightful comment by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the European National Bank forum on Wednesday.

