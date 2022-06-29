tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 29: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The stock market continues to be volatile amid lower confidence among American consumers. 

In this article:

Stock futures fell early Wednesday morning as investors failed to sustain the rally earlier on Tuesday after another slew of disappointing economic data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched down 0.01%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) edged 0.06% lower, as of 3.30 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.10%.

The markets continue to be volatile amid numerous economic concerns like the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, recession, high interest rates, supply chain issues, etc. Presently, investor sentiments are highly sensitive and are swinging to the extremes with any news, positive or negative.

What Happened on Tuesday

Investors failed to hold on to the rally earlier on Tuesday, and by closing time the Dow Jones had dropped 1.56%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 2.01% and 3.09% respectively.

These losses were in response to a lower-than-expected consumer confidence index report and a decline in consumer near-term outlook for the month of June. The consumer confidence index, which considers America’s stance on the future of the job market and the economy, came at 98.7, which was lower than the Dow Jones’s estimate of 100. This means that consumers are getting increasingly wary of the job market.

Moreover, the Conference Board’s consumer-confidence survey revealed that American consumers’ short-term outlook for the economy was also dismal, having declined to its lowest in about 10 years. This sentiment mainly reflected concerns about the rising inflation, especially food and gas prices, both of which are essential commodities with little chance of cutting corners.

“Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by year-end,” noted Lynn Franco, senior director at the Conference Board.

Tuesday’s downtrend was also partially driven by a decline in tech behemoths like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), both of which fell more than 6%, and Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (FB), each of which closed about 5% lower.

Investors are also watching out for any insightful comment by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the European National Bank forum on Wednesday.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Did Twitter Just Beat Elon Musk at His Own Game?
TSLA
TWTR
Centrica pulls bid for Bulb in setback for UK Government
GB:CNA
Here’s Why TSLA Stock Lost 5% on Tuesday
TSLA
Everything You Should Know Before Buying the Dip in Crypto
BTC
Why Did Sutro Biopharma Shares Surge 50%?
STRO
Here’s Why Market’s Attention Is on Tencent Right Now
TCEHY
Is Apple TV+ Losing $1B to $2B Annually?
AAPL
JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
Why Did TD SYNNEX Stock Fall on Tuesday?
SNX

Latest News Feed

Did Twitter Just Beat Elon Musk at His Own Game?
TSLA
TWTR
Centrica pulls bid for Bulb in setback for UK Government
GB:CNA
Here’s Why TSLA Stock Lost 5% on Tuesday
TSLA
Everything You Should Know Before Buying the Dip in Crypto
BTC
Why Did Sutro Biopharma Shares Surge 50%?
STRO
Here’s Why Market’s Attention Is on Tencent Right Now
TCEHY
Is Apple TV+ Losing $1B to $2B Annually?
AAPL
JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
Why Did TD SYNNEX Stock Fall on Tuesday?
SNX