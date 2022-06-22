tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Tuesday’s gains may or may not be a short-lived relief rally amid a long streak of selling, as investors are still unsure how to react to the current market concerns. Meanwhile, worrisome updates keep coming in.

In this article:

Stock futures dipped in early morning trading on Wednesday amid soaring inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy to tame it, threatening to constrict economic growth in the process.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) receded 1.49%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) dipped 1.74%, as of 5:04 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 1.96%.

The downward movement came after the market experienced a fresh bout of optimism in regular trading hours on Tuesday after weeks of selling. The Dow ended 2.15% higher on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed 2.45% and 2.49% higher. However, it is not yet clear whether this optimism is just a brief loosening of the bear’s grip, or the start of a sustainable rally.

Recently, fears that the economy is slipping into a recession have been rife, especially after May’s inflation reached its highest in 40 years, prompting the Fed to take its hawkishness up a notch with a 75 basis point interest rate lift. This has affected investor sentiment and weighed on stocks.

Meanwhile, U.S. home prices continued to climb in May. The median value crossed $400,000 the first time ever, even as house sales dropped due to higher mortgage costs.

What Experts are Saying

Financial Services firm UBS gave some hope, saying that even if the economy tips into a recession, it is more likely to be a “shallow one given the strength of consumer and bank balance sheets.”

However, Goldman Sachs seems to be more skeptical in this regard, saying that the possibility of a recession has gone significantly up. The firm believes that even though economic activity is showing signs of slowing down, the Fed is likely to keep tightening its monetary policy in case energy prices rise further.

The chances of energy prices upholding the upward momentum are also high at least as long as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and nations do not come to a trade settlement. Therefore, Goldman Sachs’ estimate regarding the Fed’s actions is a major source of worry.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer expects markets to remain volatile “until the actions taken by the Federal Reserve thus far…and the actions it takes going forward have had time to work through the system.”

Read full Disclosure

Latest News Feed

Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU
Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
Ericsson Projects 5G Subscriptions to Surpass 1 Billion in 2022
ERIC
Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
Southwest Airlines Updates Guidance & Uplifts Market Sentiment
LUV
Here’s Why NetEase Delayed the Chinese Launch of Diablo Immortal
NTES

