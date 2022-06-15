tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Investors have their hopes pinned on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike later today, and most of them think that it’s going to be higher than what was previously expected.

In this article:

Stock futures were moved slightly northward early Wednesday morning, as investors rely on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy to tame the raging inflation.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.66% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.76%, as of 4:36 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.81%.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce a fresh interest rate hike later on Wednesday, after concluding its two-day meeting. Notably, CME Group’s FedWatch tool found out that 95% of the market expects a 75-basis-point increase in interest rates, which incidentally will be the biggest since 1994, if true.

Last week, the consumer price index showed us that prices were at a new 40-year-high of 8.6% in May. Moreover, the wholesale price index, which measures the prices that suppliers are buying at, also increased 0.8% in May, following a 0.4% rise in April.

A slump in economic outlook, combined with higher-than-expected inflation in May spurred the Fed to contemplate a more aggressive policy in order to effectively curb inflation.

At the end of the regular trading hours of Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped further into bear market territory, having shed 0.38%. While the Dow declined 0.5%, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.21%, possibly after ace investor Cathie Wood mentioned that the market is close to a trough and that she expects the tech sector to recover first, after the bloodshed is over.

Nonetheless, markets have remained unpredictable and volatile for a long time now, and most investors have lost the confidence to continue buying the dip. On Monday, according to FactSet, the S&P 500 traded at 15.8 times its earnings estimate for the next 12 months, which is still higher than the 15-year average of 15.7. Speculators and optimists alike are expecting the market’s valuation to fall even further before investors start buying again and a rebound sets in.

Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield climbed 40 basis points this week. The benchmark 10-year yield, on the other hand, crossed 3.48%, an 11-year-high.

Full Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK
What Do Insider Buys Indicate for MGM Resorts?
MGM
Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% of Jobs
BTC
ETH
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA