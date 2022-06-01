Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know

Stock futures were mixed in the early morning as another month rolled in amid 40-year high inflation.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved up 0.43%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.19% higher, as of 5:52 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved below the flatline by 0.02%.

The regular trading hours of Tuesday remained choppy, with the major indexes settling with losses by the time the market closed. The Dow ended 0.67% lower while the S&P 500 lost 0.63%. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, lost 0.31%.

In the final week of May, the Dow and S&P 500 recovered most of the losses garnered earlier in the month, whereas the Nasdaq 100 finished in red.

Earlier this week, President Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met to discuss urgent steps to curb the inflation which is, for the most part, the result of last year’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and additional expenditure on healthcare, education, and climate change.

The Fed is currently in the process of making multiple half percentage point or more hikes on the standard interest rates throughout the year, in an attempt to calm demand and hence, prices. Importantly, Powell mentioned that addressing the priority of containing the inflation may lead to a recession depending on factors beyond the control of the Fed.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to be fed by the rising oil prices as the European Union prepares to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, including banning the import of oil from Russia and suspending insurance on cargoes carrying Russian crude.

Importantly, most of the largest insurers of oil trade are European companies, and this ban could hamper Russia’s efforts to sell oil in Asia as well.

Once the sanctions are imposed, likely in the next few days, oil prices are expected to take inflation along on the upward ride, in Europe as well as the U.S.

