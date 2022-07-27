tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The IMF reduced its forecast on global growth for this year as well as the next. On the other hand, companies are coming up with mixed quarterly results. Also, the Fed is scheduled to provide an update on its next policy move, which is likely to be aggressive. Yet, investors are surprisingly optimistic before the market opens.

Stock futures rose in the early hours of Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike slated to be announced later in the day.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.52%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 1% higher, as of  5.46 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures significantly advanced by 1.57%.

The after-hour market sentiment was boosted by solid quarterly results from energy technology company Enphase Energy (ENPH), which led to a 6% rise in share prices. Moreover, restaurant chain operator Chipotle (CMG) also rose around 8% in the extended trading session.

Here’s What Happened On Tuesday

Tuesday was a busy day of mixed earnings results from major blue-chip companies. Walmart’s (WMT) profit guidance cut spurred fresh concerns about reduced discretionary spending amid high inflation and recession, and this weighed heavily on retail stocks.

Moreover, Shopify’s (SHOP) workforce downsizing news put e-commerce stocks under pressure, including Amazon (AMZN), Block (SQ), and PayPal (PYPL). General Motors (GM) also lost investors after failing to meet Wall Street’s earnings expectations

Then again, Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), and General Electric (GE) jumped on solid results.

Responding to these earnings releases, as well as other macroeconomic updates, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.15%, 0.71%, and 1.96%, respectively.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Boeing (BA) and Shopify before the market opens on Wednesday. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM), Ford (F), and Meta Platforms (META) are scheduled to report after the market closes for the day.

The IMF Warns of a Global Recession

Most importantly, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve announce its latest decision on interest rates, which is most likely to be appraised by 75 basis points.

Fears of a recession is rife in the economy and the fears were solidified by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. The international financial body warned of a global recession in the near future, as major economies including the U.S., China, and Europe experience a sharp slowdown. Moreover, the IMF also expects growth to slow further in 2023 as central banks tighten their monetary policies to fight the stubborn inflation.

The IMF now expects global growth to decelerate to 3.2% in 2022, following a 6.1% growth in 2021. This is the third time the entity cut its 2022 growth forecast. Moreover, global growth is expected to decelerate further to 2.9% in 2023, sharply below April’s projection of a 3.6% expansion.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
23h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Spotify Stock: Looking to Disrupt Its Disruptors
NDX
SPOT
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
23h ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, July 22: What You Need to Know
5d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Analysis & IdeasSpotify Stock: Looking to Disrupt Its Disruptors
5d ago
NDX
SPOT
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Unilever delivers consistency in results as customers pay higher prices
Ives Goes on the Offensive Against General Motors on Twitter
GM
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
MMM
Investors Cheer for Texas Instruments’ Upbeat Q2 Results
TXN
Despite Failing Q4 Expectations, Microsoft Stock Rose Over 6%
MSFT
A Key Insider Loads up on Jefferies Shares
JEF
Shopify Stock Drops 14%; CEO Admits Being Wrong
SHOP
More Market News >