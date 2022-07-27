Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know

Stock futures rose in the early hours of Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike slated to be announced later in the day.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.52%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 1% higher, as of 5.46 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures significantly advanced by 1.57%.

The after-hour market sentiment was boosted by solid quarterly results from energy technology company Enphase Energy (ENPH), which led to a 6% rise in share prices. Moreover, restaurant chain operator Chipotle (CMG) also rose around 8% in the extended trading session.

Here’s What Happened On Tuesday

Tuesday was a busy day of mixed earnings results from major blue-chip companies. Walmart’s (WMT) profit guidance cut spurred fresh concerns about reduced discretionary spending amid high inflation and recession, and this weighed heavily on retail stocks.

Moreover, Shopify’s (SHOP) workforce downsizing news put e-commerce stocks under pressure, including Amazon (AMZN), Block (SQ), and PayPal (PYPL). General Motors (GM) also lost investors after failing to meet Wall Street’s earnings expectations

Then again, Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), and General Electric (GE) jumped on solid results.

Responding to these earnings releases, as well as other macroeconomic updates, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.15%, 0.71%, and 1.96%, respectively.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Boeing (BA) and Shopify before the market opens on Wednesday. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM), Ford (F), and Meta Platforms (META) are scheduled to report after the market closes for the day.

The IMF Warns of a Global Recession

Most importantly, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve announce its latest decision on interest rates, which is most likely to be appraised by 75 basis points.

Fears of a recession is rife in the economy and the fears were solidified by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. The international financial body warned of a global recession in the near future, as major economies including the U.S., China, and Europe experience a sharp slowdown. Moreover, the IMF also expects growth to slow further in 2023 as central banks tighten their monetary policies to fight the stubborn inflation.

The IMF now expects global growth to decelerate to 3.2% in 2022, following a 6.1% growth in 2021. This is the third time the entity cut its 2022 growth forecast. Moreover, global growth is expected to decelerate further to 2.9% in 2023, sharply below April’s projection of a 3.6% expansion.

Disclosure