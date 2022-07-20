Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know

Pre-Market Update

Stock futures are pointing to a positive opening today after the Street cheered a slew of earnings yesterday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.28%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.39% as of 3.11 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Concurrently, the tech-loaded NASDAQ 100 (NDX) futures are also up 0.56%.

Yesterday, the Dow recorded its biggest gain of 754 points, or 2.43%, in recent weeks as investors reacted positively to recent earnings amid concerns of teething inflation and another impending rate hike on July 27. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also gained 2.76% and 3.11%, respectively.

Major Asian markets such as China, Japan, and India too are in the green today, while the DAX and CAC40 are already up 0.13% and 0.24%, respectively. Additionally, the cryptoverse is also breathing a sigh of relief, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) up 8.4% and Cardano up nearly 14% over the past 24 hours.

The passage of the CHIPS Bill seems to have helped NVIDIA (NVDA) shares gain nearly 7% yesterday. Meanwhile, in a change of fortune, Netflix’s (NFLX) shares jumped 13.4% despite losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row. The company’s Q2 earnings beat estimates, and there is optimism about advertising dollars.

Similarly, Twitter (TWTR) rose nearly 3% after the Delaware Court of Chancery agreed to move forward with an expedited trial over its $44 billion takeover feud with Elon Musk. The five-day trial is now set to take place in October.

The U.S. Dollar Index is now at 106.69, slightly lower than it was at the start of the week. As uncertainty persists about the possible magnitude of the rate hike on July 27 (75 basis points or higher), the Ten-Year Treasury Yield moved southward to 3.0079%. Simultaneously, the Two-Year Treasury Yield also corrected to 3.2146%. This means the yield curve continues to stay inverted, keeping the possibility of a recession real.

In sync with the record inflation in the U.S., the U.K. is also witnessing its highest inflation in four decades at 9.4% as the cost of living continues to climb.

