All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

As the market awaits June’s CPI data, here are some factors which are moving the market before it opens.

Stock futures were up early Wednesday morning as investors looked forward to the much-anticipated release of the consumer price index for June.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed 0.34%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.38% lower, as of  8:23 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures slightly advanced by 0.45%.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones said that the CPI data is likely to have surpassed May’s reading of 8.6% year-over-year growth, and reached 8.8% in June. Moreover, the belief that inflation has reached a new 40-year high has reached a certainty which is why investors are not significantly pessimistic.

Last Friday’s jobs report for June revealed that the labor market had shown immense resilience and remained stronger than expected. This has led to market speculation that the Federal Reserve might stop worrying much about a labor market contraction. Additionally, if the June CPI shows higher inflation, then the Fed will be most likely pursue a stronger policy tightening than expected.

Meanwhile, the fears of an impending economic slowdown are still hanging heavy on the markets. During the regular trading session on Tuesday, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq 100 closed 0.92%, 0.62%, and 0.97% lower, respectively. Losses accelerated in the last leg of Tuesday’s trading session.

Moreover, the highest performing segment, energy, also continued to be under pressure of recession worries, with oil companies being the biggest losers on Tuesday.

In fact, Tuesday’s last-hour losses were possibly stoked by an afternoon tweet posted by the White House Director of the National Economic Council. The tweet indicated that “stale gas price data” would be a major factor that has determined June’s inflation reading. This led many investors and traders to anticipate a higher-than-expected CPI figure.

