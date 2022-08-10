Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures rose early Wednesday morning ahead of the much-awaited inflation data due out later in the day.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.19%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.25% higher, as of 5.28 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.36%.

What Happened at the Stock Market on Tuesday?

At market close Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 continued their losing streak, shedding 0.42% and 1.15%, respectively. The Dow also closed the regular trading session with a 0.18% loss.

Weak outlooks provided by Micron (MU), Novavax (NVAX), and Upstart (UPST) led to a decline in the share prices of these stocks. Again, the sale of almost $7 billion worth of Tesla shares by its CEO, Elon Musk, led to a 2.44% decline in TSLA share price on Tuesday. These losses weighed heavily on the market.

Investors are looking forward to Disney’s (DIS) earnings report, which is slated to be released after the market closes on Wednesday.

Investors Anxiously Await July CPI Report

The consumer price index (CPI) reading for July is set to be released on Wednesday, giving us a clearer picture of the current inflation situation. A Dow Jones survey shows that most economists expect a sequential reduction in the July number (8.7% expected in July compared with 9.1% in June), led by reduced oil prices. However, nothing can be firmly said about it. Recall, that CPI in June came way above what economists had expected.

The Federal Reserve is expected to draw its policy roadmap for the September meeting, based on the CPI report. If the inflation number meets expectations or comes below expected, the Fed may relax its tone and consider an interest rate hike of a lesser magnitude.

The Federal Reserve has so far kept the possibility of a third consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on the table, possibly uplifted by the strong labor market.

Other Economic Data that Failed to Impress

Tuesday also brought some discouraging economic data. Revealing the flip-side of the strong labor market, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that labor productivity in the U.S. slowed, marking the second quarter of falling productivity, in a row. Moreover, contraction in economic output was met by higher spending on new appointments by employers.

However, in Q2, productivity declined 4.6% over the past 12 months, whereas economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal had expected a 5% drop. In the first quarter, productivity had declined a sharp 7.4%.

In a situation where productivity falls despite more wages, companies tend to increase the prices of their products and services to avoid compromising profitability. This fuels inflation. And in an already high-inflation environment, this cannot be good news.

Intensifying Tensions in Taiwan

Another worry for the U.S. is brewing in Taiwan, with China continuing to hold military drills around the latter country on Monday, breaching Sunday’s ceasefire notice.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week did not go down well with China, and Beijing defense ministry expressed China’s dissent by suspending military talks with the U.S.

If the situation escalates to a conflict, it may weigh heavily on stocks that have operations in China.

