All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 28: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The easing of China’s lockdowns come as a fresh ray of hope for investors monitoring the global supply chain issues. However, concerning data continues to weigh down sentiments.

In this article:

Stock futures rose early Tuesday morning as markets continued to remain volatile amid serious economic concerns. Moreover, China began easing its COVID-led lockdowns, which had investors optimistic about the global supply chain.

Nonetheless, it is still too early to say how long any rally will last in this bear market, given that the major averages are still highly sensitive to any news. 

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.54% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.62%, as of 5:46 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.5%.

After recording a positive week last Friday, Monday again saw the major averages fall into the red zone once again, with the Dow dipping 0.2%, the S&P 500 shedding 0.3%, and the Nasdaq 100 losing 0.81% by the end of the regular trading hours.

Recently, CNBC gathered information from various sources in the logistics industry and found that orders sent to Chinese manufacturers by U.S. importers had dropped significantly so far this year.

Moreover, homes in 50 of the largest U.S. metropolitan markets saw an average price reduction of 11.5% price in May, as reported by Zillow. This points to a slowing housing demand in response to the increase in mortgage rates.

On Tuesday, investors are awaiting June’s consumer confidence for June.

Importantly, a number of major banks recently raised their dividends after clearing stress tests by the Federal Reserve. These banks include Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Latest News Feed

McDonald’s Rejigs Top Management; Resists Hiring
MCD
Is FTX Mulling About Acquiring Robinhood?
HOOD
Trip.com Posts Better-than-Expected Q1 Numbers; Website Visits Hinted at it
TCOM
Volkswagen to Sell Minority Stake in Electrify America
VOW
Berkshire Hathaway Lends Strength to Occidental Petroleum Stock; Here’s How
OXY
Microsoft Becomes Allied Investment Advisors’ Second Biggest Bet
MSFT
Is This the Best FAANG Stock?
AAPL
AMZN
UiPath Cuts Workforce to Become Profitable
PATH
Nike Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
NKE

