All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Monday’s sell-off finally pushed the S&P 500 into the official bear zone, and left the Dow swinging right above it. Investors might be in for a bad surprise during the Federal Reserve’s address on Wednesday. However, futures movements indicate that there are still investors looking for bullish opportunities.

In this article:

Stock futures moved up after an arduous day of sell-offs which finally pushed the S&P 500 into the official bear market territory.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.38%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.51%, as of 5:19 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures added 0.75%.

The positive movement comes despite there being insignificant positive news in the market. After May’s consumer price index revealed a new 40-year-high inflation of 8.6%, the Wall Street Journal reported that experts are expecting a 75 basis point increase in interest rates this month, during the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday. This is higher than the 50 basis point hike expected earlier.

The Fed’s two rate hikes this year did little or nothing to bring inflation down, which shook investors’ confidence in the market. Moreover, a decrease in the economic outlook by the World Bank added fuel to the fire. Importantly, May’s CPI data solidifies the fact that inflation hasn’t peaked yet. In fact, the inflation has gone further away from the Fed’s goal to bring it down to 2%.

These are the factors that are reportedly being taken into consideration while contemplating a more aggressive stance that comes at the cost of a recession.

Monday’s regular trading saw panicked exits which led the Dow to close 2.79% lower, sending it tumbling 17% off its most recent high. The S&P 500, which was dwindling above the bear zone for a few weeks, finally let go, ending Monday 3.88% lower and falling 21% below its record high set in January. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100, which has already been in bear market territory for some time, fell 4.6% at the closing bell.

Meanwhile on Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield advanced 24 basis points to reach 3.39%, its biggest climb since March 2020. This came after the more aggressive policy shifts that led to severe losses in the stock market.

