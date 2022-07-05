tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

As investors look to the second half of the year, the pain of losses has yet to come to a halt. Coming off a national holiday, markets look to open for a short week.

In this article:

Stock futures were volatile on early Tuesday morning after major indices closed in the red last week despite Friday’s modest gains. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shed 0.45%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.54%, as of 5:17 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Further, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures inched 0.71% lower.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 were up 1.05%, 1.06%, and 0.71%, respectively, at the end of regular trading hours on Friday, after witnessing the worst first half in decades on Thursday.

Overall, the S&P 500 has plunged nearly 20% year-to-date, while the Dow-Jones and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 have declined 14.4% and 29%, respectively. The stock markets are in the red amid growing concerns about a potential recession.

The Fed’s multiple interest rate hikes to rein in inflation are expected to slow down growth, potentially pushing the economy into a recession and further pulling down capital markets. Moreover, persistent supply chain issues and the Ukraine-Russia war are also impacting investor sentiment.  

The focus this week will be on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting and May JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report on Wednesday, initial jobless claims data on Thursday, and Friday’s jobs report for the month of June. According to Dow Jones, economists anticipate that 250,000 non-farm payrolls were added in June, implying a slowdown from the 390,000 added in May. Economists expect the unemployment rate to be steady at 3.6%.

Overall, macro challenges and concerns about an economic slowdown are expected to keep the U.S. as well global stock markets volatile in the days ahead.  

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here's How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Here's Why Apple Is Investors' Favorite Stock
AAPL
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA

