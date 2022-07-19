tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Futures data indicates the markets will open in the green today. With rising rates, Chinese holdings of U.S. debt have fallen below $1 trillion for the first time in more than a decade.

Pre-Market Update

Stock futures are indicating markets will open higher today after yesterday’s lackluster close.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.14%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.31% as of 2.40 a.m. EST on Tuesday. NASDAQ 100 (NDX) futures are also up 0.51%. The Dow had slid 0.69% at the end of trade on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 had dropped 0.84% and 0.81%, respectively.

Across the globe, Shanghai is up 0.13% while the Global Dow is up 0.19%. In the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are indicating conflicting trends. Bitcoin is down 2.6% while Ethereum is up 3.36%.

Meanwhile, IBM (IBM) shares dropped 4.36% during the extended trading session on Monday as cash flow concerns overshadowed its Q2 numbers. Defense behemoth Lockheed Martin (LMT) is scheduled to deliver Q2 numbers today and has bagged a $30 billion contract from the Pentagon for about 375 F-35 fighters.

As the Fed’s next meeting later this month draws closer, Jefferies thinks the central bank is in a favorable place. While Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have maintained a hawkish tone, the markets are already factoring in a 0.75% rate hike on July 27.

In a major development, Chinese holdings of U.S. debt have dropped below the $1 trillion mark for the first time in more than a decade, a sign that rising rates are making treasuries less attractive.

In the meantime, the U.S. Dollar Index is at 107.20, a drop of 0.15% but still up 12.36% so far in 2022.

