All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The earnings season has begun amid heightened recession fears and burgeoning inflation, and the stock market continues to be volatile. Consumer Price Index data is expected to be released tomorrow, which could calm, or intensify, investor concerns on the economy, 

In this article:

U.S. equity futures dipped in the early hours of Tuesday ahead of major economic data and earnings releases amid the rising likelihood of a recession. The second quarter is likely to continue being volatile as investors keep an eye on downside risks to earnings outlooks, within an economic environment of inflation and high interest rates.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.67%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.61% lower, as of  6:55 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.45%.

All the three major averages recorded losses on Monday, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 closing 0.52%, 1.15%, and 2.19%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the forex market, the dollar strengthened amid heightened concerns of a recession. The energy crisis and proximity to the warzone in Ukraine weakened the euro against the dollar.

On the other hand, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.92%. Yields typically move inversely to equity prices, but have been weighed down over recent weeks as speculation of the Fed lowering interest rates in 2023 began to circulate.

In other news, yet another earnings season has begun, and investors are closely watching how companies are navigating pressures. Many industries are facing challenges from all sides, namely, rising costs, rising interest expenses, higher wages, and other headwinds.

PepsiCo (PEP) is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and auto insurer Progressive (PGR) are set to report on Wednesday. Earnings from financial services behemoths JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C) are due out later this week.

Apart from earnings, investors are looking forward to Wednesday’s release of June’s consumer price index (CPI), the most accurate measure of inflation. The headline CPI, which encompasses food and energy, is likely to have inflated to 8.8% in June, according to Dow Jones estimates.

The Federal Reserve is likely to respond to this new 40-year high (if it happens) by raising the benchmark interest rates higher than expected. This succession of events will most likely solidify recession fears.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version
NFLX
Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD
Why Was AMD Trading Lower in Monday’s Pre-Market Session?
AMD

