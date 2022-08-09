Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know

U.S. equity futures moved below parity early on Tuesday morning ahead of key earnings results and the much-awaited inflation data, all set to be released this week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.2%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.19% lower, as of 6.39 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.55%.

At market close on Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.12% and 0.37%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow concluded the regular trading session with 0.09% gains.

On The Earnings Front

On Monday, Nvidia (NVDA), a key player in the semiconductor industry, significantly lowered its Q2 guidance in a preliminary quarterly result announcement. This further concerned investors, who were already disappointed with the results of semiconductor majors Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU), as well as a dismal outlook from Advanced Micro (AMD). This weighed heavy on the overnight trading on Monday.

Again, Novavax (NVAX) nosedived 32% in the after-hour trading Monday, after lowering its full-year revenue guidance based on waning demand for its Covid vaccines.

Consumer lending company Upstart’s (UPST) lower-than-estimated Q2 results also led to a 10% decline in its share prices in Monday’s extended trading.

Anxious investors are waiting for Tuesday’s batch of earnings results from Workhorse (WKHS), Capri Holdings (CPRI), and Ralph Lauren (RL) before the market opens, and Coinbase (COIN), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Roblox (RBLX), Sweetgreen (SG), and EVgo (EVGO) after the bell.

Economic Updates and Outlook

The weak revenues and revenue guidance from Nvidia have formed a dark cloud over the prospects of other semiconductor players.

However, last Friday’s revelation of a surprisingly strong job market in July has let off some steam. Investors are now more at ease, knowing that the economy can handle more interest rate hikes that are needed to curb inflation.

On that note, Wednesday will bring to us July’s consumer price index (CPI) reading, which will show us whether the monetary tightening moves were able to have any effect on inflation. The data will also give more insight into the possible direction that the Federal Reserve might take in the next meeting round.

Dow Jones survey shows that most economists expect the headline CPI (including energy and food prices) to have cooled to 8.7% in July, down from 9.1% recorded June.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman recently reinforced the possibility of more hikes of as much as 75 basis points until inflation shows signs of sustained and significant cooling.

Meanwhile, the bill for climate and healthcare was passed by the Senate into the Inflation Reduction Act. Importantly, the auto sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) industry as well as its related industries, are expected to benefit from this act, which has set aside a $15-billion-dollar budget for them. This might give an impetus to the stock prices of automobile stocks.

