tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Rampant reduction of company outlooks and higher costs of living are weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments. However, a strong labor market, and likelihood of a cooler inflation data is keeping hopes up in the market.

U.S. equity futures moved below parity early on Tuesday morning ahead of key earnings results and the much-awaited inflation data, all set to be released this week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.2%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.19% lower, as of 6.39 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.55%.

At market close on Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.12% and 0.37%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow concluded the regular trading session with 0.09% gains.

On The Earnings Front

On Monday, Nvidia (NVDA), a key player in the semiconductor industry, significantly lowered its Q2 guidance in a preliminary quarterly result announcement. This further concerned investors, who were already disappointed with the results of semiconductor majors Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU), as well as a dismal outlook from Advanced Micro (AMD). This weighed heavy on the overnight trading on Monday.

Again, Novavax (NVAX) nosedived 32% in the after-hour trading Monday, after lowering its full-year revenue guidance based on waning demand for its Covid vaccines.

Consumer lending company Upstart’s (UPST) lower-than-estimated Q2 results also led to a 10% decline in its share prices in Monday’s extended trading.

Anxious investors are waiting for Tuesday’s batch of earnings results from Workhorse (WKHS), Capri Holdings (CPRI), and Ralph Lauren (RL) before the market opens, and Coinbase (COIN), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Roblox (RBLX), Sweetgreen (SG), and EVgo (EVGO) after the bell.

Economic Updates and Outlook

The weak revenues and revenue guidance from Nvidia have formed a dark cloud over the prospects of other semiconductor players.

However, last Friday’s revelation of a surprisingly strong job market in July has let off some steam. Investors are now more at ease, knowing that the economy can handle more interest rate hikes that are needed to curb inflation.

On that note, Wednesday will bring to us July’s consumer price index (CPI) reading, which will show us whether the monetary tightening moves were able to have any effect on inflation. The data will also give more insight into the possible direction that the Federal Reserve might take in the next meeting round.

Dow Jones survey shows that most economists expect the headline CPI (including energy and food prices) to have cooled to 8.7% in July, down from 9.1% recorded June.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman recently reinforced the possibility of more hikes of as much as 75 basis points until inflation shows signs of sustained and significant cooling.

Meanwhile, the bill for climate and healthcare was passed by the Senate into the Inflation Reduction Act. Importantly, the auto sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) industry as well as its related industries, are expected to benefit from this act, which has set aside a $15-billion-dollar budget for them. This might give an impetus to the stock prices of automobile stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Don’t Overlook the Sheer Power of Value Investing
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Analysis & IdeasDon’t Overlook the Sheer Power of Value Investing
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
4d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
GBT
PFE
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
EVA
WTW
Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
AAPL
Orla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022
ORLA
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CARG
GDRX
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
More Market News >