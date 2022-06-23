tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave new strength to the recession fears. Meanwhile, recession is not only a concern of the U.S.

In this article:

Stock futures moved up on Thursday, as investors tried to time the market amid growing fears of a recession.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.39% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.63%, as of 7:25 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.93%.

On Wednesday, the averages ended the regular trading session in red. The Dow lost 0.15% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively.

Also during the day, the Federal Reserve attended the first round of testimony before the Congress, where Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that a recession is a “possibility,” giving some amount of certainty to the fears that have gripped Wall Street.

Meanwhile, as the fears of recession increased, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield decreased 15 basis points to 3.154%, despite the fact that yields move inversely to stock prices.

Later on Thursday, fresh jobless claims data is set to be released, which will give investors better insight into how the unemployment rate is being affected during the turmoil.

Elsewhere, recession risk also looms large in some European countries, after it was revealed that Europe’s economy decelerated sharply in June, in response to the soaring energy and food prices.

This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffet’s Support
OXY
Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX

