HPE
NDX
PVH
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Fed’s hawkish stance combined with mounting troubles in Ukraine is likely to bring about an “economic hurricane” as per JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. However, investors are taking everyday as it comes.

HPE
NDX
PVH

Stock futures were slightly higher in the early morning trading hours of Thursday, as investors remained cautious about the future of the economy. The problem of inflation, which needs no introduction, is the topmost concern, aggravated by burgeoning oil prices. The Federal Reserve is turning more hawkish everyday, considering stronger crackdown on inflation by way of interest rate hikes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) scraped 0.32% higher, and those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.49%, as of 4:32 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved above the flatline by 0.71%.

The after-hour activities were balanced out by strong gains in some companies and deep losses in others. While pet retailer Chewy (CHWY) and apparel retailer PVH (PVH) experienced strong gains on solid earnings prints in the extended trading session on Wednesday, IT giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) dropped 7% after its top and bottom-line miss.

The regular trading session Wednesday remained pressured by cautious sentiments resulting from JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon’s warning of an impending “economic hurricane.” The Dow ended the day 0.54% lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.75% and 0.74%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the problem of labor shortages is still running hot, despite April’s jobs report showing a sharp decline in the number of job openings. Nonetheless, a Federal Bank’s report revealed modest economic growth in the U.S. over the past two months, which comes as a ray of hope in these precarious times.

Latest News Feed

Chewy Stock Jumps 18.8% on Upbeat Q1 Results
CHWY
DoorDash Ups the Ante in Online Food Delivery Space
DASH
DWS Group CEO Quits Amid Greenwashing Allegations
DB
VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
HPE
NDX
PVH

