Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know

Stock futures were slightly higher in the early morning trading hours of Thursday, as investors remained cautious about the future of the economy. The problem of inflation, which needs no introduction, is the topmost concern, aggravated by burgeoning oil prices. The Federal Reserve is turning more hawkish everyday, considering stronger crackdown on inflation by way of interest rate hikes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) scraped 0.32% higher, and those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.49%, as of 4:32 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved above the flatline by 0.71%.

The after-hour activities were balanced out by strong gains in some companies and deep losses in others. While pet retailer Chewy (CHWY) and apparel retailer PVH (PVH) experienced strong gains on solid earnings prints in the extended trading session on Wednesday, IT giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) dropped 7% after its top and bottom-line miss.

The regular trading session Wednesday remained pressured by cautious sentiments resulting from JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon’s warning of an impending “economic hurricane.” The Dow ended the day 0.54% lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.75% and 0.74%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the problem of labor shortages is still running hot, despite April’s jobs report showing a sharp decline in the number of job openings. Nonetheless, a Federal Bank’s report revealed modest economic growth in the U.S. over the past two months, which comes as a ray of hope in these precarious times.

