tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 28: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Federal Reserve’s three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike did not come as a surprise. Moreover, there are also major earnings results for investors to process. 

U.S. equity futures fell early on Thursday as investors digested another 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, as well as quarterly results from a few major companies.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost0.17%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.25% lower, as of  7.55 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.62%.

The pre-market trading session saw a 5.9% drop in the shares of Meta Platforms (META) on dismal quarterly results. Moreover, shares of healthcare company Teladoc (TDOC) plunged more than 26% in early morning trading on news of a $3 billion goodwill impairment charge. However, Ford’s (F) top and bottom line beats and dividend hike garnered 5% gains for the stock.

More major earnings are expected on Thursday, including those from Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), and Comcast (CMCSA).

The Fed’s Updates Buoys Confidence

However, the main highlight of Wednesday was the Fed’s monetary policy decision, which was to pull its benchmark interest rate to a range of 2.25%-2.50%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was encouraged by how the job market has held up amid the increasing inflation and demand slowdown.

The central bank has also managed to shrink its balance sheet by $16 billion since June. Powell also mentioned that the aggressiveness of the September meeting will depend on the economic data and progress.

Interestingly, investors took the update to their stride, with the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 rising 2.62%, 1.37%, and 4.26%, respectively, at the end of the regular trading session Wednesday. This surge comes as a surprise as investors had been deeply concerned about the aggressive hikes pushing the economy into a recession.

However, Powell’s optimistic commentary on the economy buoyed market confidence. The Chairman assured that he doesn’t believe the economy to be in a recession, as there are many economic aspects that are performing well, which is not typical for an economy in a recession. Further, he said that he believes that a temporary speedbreaker to economic growth is essential to “create some slack.”

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsMinerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
3h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsMinerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
3h ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsStock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
FMS
COUR
Gelsinger Applauds the Senate on Twitter for Passing the CHIPS Act
INTC
Teladoc Stock Plunges 24% on Mixed Q2 Results, Impairment Charges
TDOC
Minerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
NDX
SPX
Spirit Finally Says Yes to JetBlue’s Offer
JBLU
SAVE
Rolls-Royce hires new chief executive; aims to end fossil fuel reliance
Middleby’s Acquisition Spree Continues to Bolster Its Offerings
MIDD
This Insider Just Spiked Investors’ Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock
HCCI
More Market News >