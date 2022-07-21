tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 21: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Major corporates are showing impressive resilience this earnings season, attracting bulls into the market once again. However, concerns around a slowdown in the economy is far from over.

Stock futures were mixed early on Thursday morning as investors awaited some more major earnings releases scheduled for the week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) faltered, losing 0.19%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.08% lower, as of  6.04 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures slightly advanced by 0.07%.

On Thursday, AT&T (T) and American Airlines (AAL) are two of several major companies set to report results before the opening bell. Investors will also be watching initial jobless claims data, which has been trending upward in recent weeks.

Sentiments around Wednesday’s earnings releases were mixed, particularly for Tesla (TSLA), whose strong earnings performance was partly overshadowed by contracting automotive gross margins. Also, United Airlines (UAL) failed to impress due to the high operating costs leading to lower-than-expected profits.

However, the earnings season brought in a new rush of optimism among investors, after weeks and months of worry. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 rallied 0.15%, 0.59%, and 1.55% respectively. Significant rebounds in tech, crypto, and other risk-class assets were notable, especially in a high-inflation, high-interest rate environment.

That said, the concerns of a recession following another aggressive rate hike still loom large. Meanwhile, signs of a slowdown have already started to show up in different parts of the economy.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors revealed that the median price of existing homes shot up 13.4% over the past 12 months, reaching a staggering $416,000 in June. Simultaneously, number of resold homes dropped for the fifth consecutive month. Also amid a fading housing boom and rising mortgage rates, new residential construction in the U.S. fell 2% in June.

Elsewhere, as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Russian natural gas resumed its flow through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany at a lower rate. This calmed oil prices in Europe by as much as 6.5%.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

