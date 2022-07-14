Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know

Investors were largely pessimistic early on Thursday, leading to a drop in stock futures. June’s consumer price index (CPI) revealed a new high in more than 40 years increasing the possibility of a tighter-than-expected U.S. monetary.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 1.63%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 1.53% lower, as of 8.11 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 1.14%.

Wednesday’s CPI reading for June revealed that prices for consumer goods had spiked 9.1% year-over-year. This came above the consensus estimate of an 8.8% growth. Moreover, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed 5.9% against the estimate of 5.7%.

The chance of a recession was heightened after the Federal Reserve released the Beige Book, which underscored the high possibility of a recession amid hot inflation.

In response to the June CPI reading, the yields at the bond market also fell. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 2.919, while the 2-year yield advanced nine basis points to 3.138%, maintaining the inverted yield curve which is a classic indication of a recession.

Last Friday’s revelation of a strong labor market and Wednesday’s CPI report led the market to speculate a tighter policy by the Fed, possibly a whole percentage point interest rate hike.

Additionally, the negative sentiment in the futures market was further fueled after BFSI giant JPMorgan (JPM) reported less-than-expected quarterly earnings performance, leading to a drop of more than 4% in the stock price.

Later on Thursday, investors are awaiting the weekly jobless claims and the wholesale price index reading for June, which will give us a wider peek into the economic situation.

Disclosure