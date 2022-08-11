tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsStock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Wednesday brought multiple good news for the U.S. markets, the best being the lower-than-expected inflation reading for July. Investors seem to rush back to grab the opportunity.

Stock futures moved higher in the pre-market trading session as investors cheered the unexpected reduction in inflation.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.32%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.22% higher, as of 5.07 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 0.15%.

Sentiments during the early trading were also driven by solid quarterly numbers reported by Disney (DIS), which led to an almost 7% spike in its share price. Shares of audio technology firm Sonos (SONO), however, tumbled more than 19% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

What Happened in The Stock Market on Wednesday?

Wednesday brought us the most awaited economic data of the month — July’s consumer price index (CPI) reading. The data revealed that inflation had significantly cooled from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. This number was even better than the 8.7% inflation that economists had expected.

This improvement, which was mostly driven by moderating oil prices, made investors speculate that the uncontrolled inflation that weighed heavily in 1H22 has likely peaked, and is on the path to slow down.

Market sentiments were uplifted and the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq closed 2.13%, 1.63%, and 2.85% higher, respectively.

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is expected to weigh in this CPI data to decide the tone of the next round of interest rate hikes.

Being very sensitive to interest rate hikes, technology stocks have been sharply volatile this year thus far. July’s CPI data came as a breather to the tech sector, which led Wednesday’s market rally. Meta Platforms (META), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), soared 5.8%, 6.2%, 6%, and 4%, respectively.

However, investors are still anxious about a looming recession risk, as they await more insights into the situation through the upcoming earnings reports from Rivian (RIVN), Poshmark (POSH), and more.

More Positive Economic Data

Moreover, as an added positive, the government’s revenue for July increased 3% year-over-year, leading to a narrowing of the federal deficit by 30% year-over-year.

The Biden administration believes that focused efforts to reduce the budget deficit this year will help curb the spiraling inflation.

Another important economic data, the producer price index (PPI) reading for July, is also set to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday. The consensus of economists expects July’s PPI to have cooled down to 10.4% from June’s 11.3%.

Geo-Political Events Affecting the U.S. Markets

On the political front, Wednesday also saw Chinese forces ceasing military actions around Taiwan. However, China warned that they are capable of taking control of the independently ruled country. This may mean that a conflict between China and American partner Taiwan has been prevented for now, which is a breather for the U.S. tech sector.

However, news came in that Russia has joined forces with Iran’s military drones to bolster its position in the ongoing war with Ukraine. As two of the world’s leading oil producers team up, global commodities markets are expected to remain volatile.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Cathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Market NewsStock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsCathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
VCSA
Riskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance
RSKD
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
SONO
AppLovin Stock Loses Sheen on Weak Q2 Results, Lower 2022 Projections
APP
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Prudential profits soar to $1.66 billion but new business slows
Bumble Stock Tumbles 11% on Mixed Q2 Results
BMBL
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
CYBR
Disney’s Strong Q3 Results Predicted by Website Traffic
DIS
More Market News >