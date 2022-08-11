Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know

Stock futures moved higher in the pre-market trading session as investors cheered the unexpected reduction in inflation.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.32%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.22% higher, as of 5.07 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 0.15%.

Sentiments during the early trading were also driven by solid quarterly numbers reported by Disney (DIS), which led to an almost 7% spike in its share price. Shares of audio technology firm Sonos (SONO), however, tumbled more than 19% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

What Happened in The Stock Market on Wednesday?

Wednesday brought us the most awaited economic data of the month — July’s consumer price index (CPI) reading. The data revealed that inflation had significantly cooled from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. This number was even better than the 8.7% inflation that economists had expected.

This improvement, which was mostly driven by moderating oil prices, made investors speculate that the uncontrolled inflation that weighed heavily in 1H22 has likely peaked, and is on the path to slow down.

Market sentiments were uplifted and the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq closed 2.13%, 1.63%, and 2.85% higher, respectively.

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is expected to weigh in this CPI data to decide the tone of the next round of interest rate hikes.

Being very sensitive to interest rate hikes, technology stocks have been sharply volatile this year thus far. July’s CPI data came as a breather to the tech sector, which led Wednesday’s market rally. Meta Platforms (META), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), soared 5.8%, 6.2%, 6%, and 4%, respectively.

However, investors are still anxious about a looming recession risk, as they await more insights into the situation through the upcoming earnings reports from Rivian (RIVN), Poshmark (POSH), and more.

More Positive Economic Data

Moreover, as an added positive, the government’s revenue for July increased 3% year-over-year, leading to a narrowing of the federal deficit by 30% year-over-year.

The Biden administration believes that focused efforts to reduce the budget deficit this year will help curb the spiraling inflation.

Another important economic data, the producer price index (PPI) reading for July, is also set to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday. The consensus of economists expects July’s PPI to have cooled down to 10.4% from June’s 11.3%.

Geo-Political Events Affecting the U.S. Markets

On the political front, Wednesday also saw Chinese forces ceasing military actions around Taiwan. However, China warned that they are capable of taking control of the independently ruled country. This may mean that a conflict between China and American partner Taiwan has been prevented for now, which is a breather for the U.S. tech sector.

However, news came in that Russia has joined forces with Iran’s military drones to bolster its position in the ongoing war with Ukraine. As two of the world’s leading oil producers team up, global commodities markets are expected to remain volatile.

Disclosure