Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Investor sentiments are up after a round of solid earnings reports from major companies, as well as upbeat economic data, and a hopeful comment from the Fed.

Stock futures trended higher early Thursday morning following a strong session of solid earnings reports and encouraging economic data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.14%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.20% higher, as of 7.19 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.29%.

PayPal (PYPL) shares climbed 9.3% after activist investor Elliott Management revealed that it holds a stake worth $2 billion in the company. Starbucks (SBUX) also jumped 4.3% after posting quarterly results that reflected continued demand.

At the end of the regular trading hours Wednesday, the major indexes bounced back with the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100, gaining 1.29%, 1.56%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Later on Thursday, Eli Lilly (LLY), Kellogg (K), Alibaba (BABA), and ConocoPhillips (COP) are set to report quarterly results.

Nancy Pelosi Concludes Taiwan Meeting Smoothly

Moreover, investors breathed easy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded her meeting with the Taiwan President without any incidence.

However, although the meeting did not stir any evident tensions between U.S. and China, it appears to have prompted China to display its power to isolate the island of Taiwan. China’s navy was reported to have taken position around the island country to hold live fire-drills.

It should be noted that if China cuts Taiwan off from the global trade scene, it can be disruptive, considering Taiwan is an important exporter of products such as semiconductors.

Upbeat Economic Data

A key economic data that buoyed investor sentiments on Wednesday was July’s U.S. services sector report which revealed that the sector continued to grow. This came as good news for tech stocks, which popped after the report was released.

Moreover, Federal Reserve President James Bullard notified that he does not believe the U.S. to be in a recession yet, and that job gains and relatively low employment supports his belief. This comment reassured investors.

Later on Thursday, investors are awaiting the weekly jobless claims, which will give them a better insight into the current job market.

