Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27

Stock futures moved higher in the early hours of Friday after a positive day of a market rally, as investors sought to maintain the euphoria sparked by strong retail earnings on Thursday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) scraped above the flatline by 0.09%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.23% higher, as of 4.46 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved 0.35% higher.

The downward movement came despite better-than-expected aftermarket earnings of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) that led to its shares gaining about 7% in the extended trading session Thursday. This gain was overshadowed by Gap’s (GPS) loss of 13% following a reduced profit projection.

Thursday’s regular trading session saw the Dow rising for a fifth consecutive trading day, gaining 1.61%. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.99% higher and the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.79% at the end of the session.

Positive earnings reports from Macy’s (M), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Dollar General (DG) led Thursday’s rally, putting the major indexes on track to end the week in green.

This apart, key economic data, including personal income, consumer spending, and core personal consumption expenditures, are set to be released on Friday, giving us a better look at how industries across the economy are coping with inflation.

