All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, June 6: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The economy is giving mixed signals through various data, further confusing investors. However, investors are looking forward to some possibly positive news due at the end of the week.

In this article:

Stock futures were trending in green in the early hours of Monday amid growing concerns of a recession resulting from aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, investors are also aware that the Fed’s hawkish stance on the soaring inflation is absolutely necessary to cool it down.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.83%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) edged 1.1% higher, as of 4:49 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved above the flatline by 1.46%.

Last week was dismal with the major averages pulling back into the red zone yet again, as the market digested recent updates from the Fed that reiterated planned 50-basis-point rate hikes to be in quick succession, for June and July.

Meanwhile, May’s jobs report was a breather, revealing that 390,000 jobs were added despite raging inflation and fears of the economy slowing down. However, the possibility remains that these positive numbers are actually encouraging the Fed to stick to its aggressive monetary policy.

At first glance, it looks like U.S. consumers are still not tightening their hands significantly, while jobs keep being added to the economy. These trends have so far helped strengthen the dollar in the past year. However, the dollar has fallen slightly against a group of currencies in May. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the strength of the dollar against 16 currencies, declined 1.1% last month.

Nonetheless, wage growth has slowed down on a year-over-year basis, and consumer spending is being supported by private savings (which, in turn, is depleting, and thus threatening to hurt GDP). Moreover, the U.S. service sector and real estate sales have slowed down as well, in April.

Importantly, the key economic data for May, the CPI (consumer price index), is due to be released this Friday. This data will show how the prices of essential consumer goods have gone up. Notably, the CPI is the best and most widely accepted indicator of inflation. Interestingly, economists predict a slight easing of inflation compared with April.

These mixed signals thrown by the economy are keeping investors at the edge of their seats.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did CEO of Worldwide Consumer Business Quit Amazon?
AMZN
Abbott Restarts Michigan Baby Formula Plant; Street Says Buy
ABT
Why Did American Airlines Stock Fall 7% on Friday?
AAL
Sony’s New Space Unit to Use Laser-Based Satellite Communications
SONY
AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Drug Shows Positive Results
AZN
Why Did Novavax Plunge Over 26% on Friday?
NVAX
Why Did Markets React Poorly to Employment Report?
TIPRANKS LABS
Weekly Market Review: New Month Kicks Off with Mixed Data
BJ
Canaccord Genuity Tops Earnings Estimates; Shares Up 2.5%

