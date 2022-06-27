tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, June 27: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Investors are still assessing whether the stock market has hit the bottom. Meanwhile yields on the U.S. Treasury notes are rising as interest rate hikes threaten to pull up the borrowing rates of the federal government.

In this article:

Stock futures moved higher early Monday morning in what appears to be fresh optimism after last week’s bounce back, as investors try to balance out their portfolio at the end of the quarter.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.17% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.26%, as of 6:50 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.38%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed 3.06% higher, while the Dow and the Nasdaq 100 bounced 2.68% and 3.49%, leading the indexes to end in green for the first time since May.

Importantly, this week holds a few key economic data releases which will give investors an updated look into the economic situation. The latest data on durable goods orders is expected to be released before the markets open on Monday. Moreover, the latest home sales report is also expected to be out later in the day.

On the other hand, the U.S. Treasury yields are on an upward trek in response to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move, as it threatens to gradually raise the federal government’s borrowing costs higher than presently expected.

Meanwhile, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) highlighted some important yet concerning points. It said that more aggressive interest rate lifts by the world’s central banks are required to avoid the disastrous combination of high inflation and stunted economic growth — something which the U.S. had experienced in the 1970s. The BIS also said that the interest rates should be hiked despite putting the economy at risk of a recession.

Although the Federal Reserve, and the central banks of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway recently announced higher-than-expected interest rate hikes, they are still much below zero in terms of real policy rates.

