All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, June 13: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Stock futures indicate negative sentiments among investors sparked by new 40-year-high inflation recorded in May. Markets await the Fed’s June meeting to see how the central bank addresses the issue.

In this article:

U.S. stock futures fell early on Monday morning indicating the pessimism among investors after their hopes of cooler inflation in May were dashed on Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) drpped 1.75%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) dipped 2.13%, as of 4:14 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures shed 2.74%.

The consumer price index report for May by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation during the month had reached 8.6% year-over-year, a new 40-year high. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also surpassed Street expectations at a 6% year-over-year price hike.

This number was a far cry from the expectations of 8.3% inflation which had kept investors’ hopes slightly up amid worries of a recession. Investors were hopeful that slightly cooler inflation in May might mean lesser aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Friday’s CPI data led the major indexes to plummet, each ending the day in the red. The Dow lost 2.73% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retracted 2.91% and 3.56% respectively, pulling the indexes down to their biggest weekly losses posted since January 2022.

Apart from the disappointing CPI data, preliminary data for the consumer sentiment index for June was also not very encouraging, at a record low of 50.2.

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its hawkish stance and continue its crackdown on inflation with more ferocity. The central bank is scheduled to hold a meeting this Wednesday, and possibly declare a half-point interest rate hike. It is expected to clone the move again in its July meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting is a crucial one to understand the tone of the Fed’s approach to curb the sizzling inflation. It will be clearer whether a 0.75 percentage point hike is on the table for the July meeting, and how far the Fed can go with future increases to effectively cool inflation without hurting economic growth.

Though it is more likely for the Fed to stick to its 50 basis point increase this month, many analysts are forecasting a higher-than-expected surprise hike.

