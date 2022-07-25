tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, July 25: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Monday marks the beginning of an action-packed week of major earnings releases and the Fed’s July meeting (read, interest rate hike). The market is bracing itself for the week with positive sentiments.

U.S. equity futures moved higher early Monday morning before the busiest week of this earnings season commences. Investors are poring over the earnings commentary from companies’ management to better understand how they are handling the economic pressures, and how they plan to navigate through the second half of the year.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.40%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.43% higher, as of  6.12 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.49%.

This week holds major earnings releases from the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Weaker-than-expected earnings and outlook from social media player Snap (SNAP) hung heavy on tech stocks on Friday. The Dow closed 0.43% lower on Friday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended the day with 0.93% and 1.77% losses, respectively.

Nonetheless, the week ended in green for the three major averages, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 gaining 2%, 2.6%, and 3.3%, respectively.

Of all the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings till Friday, about 70% surpassed Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Also keeping investors at the edge of their seats this week is the most awaited update from the Federal Reserve — the July interest rate hike. A Reuters poll found that about 96% of respondent economists expect a 75 basis point hike this month. However, a survey by Bloomberg revealed that several economists expect the Fed to slow down the pace of policy tightening after the 75 basis point hike in July.

