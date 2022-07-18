Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know

Stocks are Green to Start Monday’s Trading Session

Last Updated 10:00AM EST

Stocks are positive 30 minutes into Monday’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.7%, 0.9%, and 1.3%, respectively. This is due to Goldman Sachs’ earnings report, which beat both revenue and earnings estimates.

The utilities sector (XLU) is the laggard so far, as it is down almost 1%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) is the session’s leader, with a gain of almost 3.5%.

WTI crude oil is back over $100 per barrel after President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia didn’t result in an agreement to boost oil production. As a result, oil supplies will remain tight. Currently, the price is hovering around $102 per barrel, which equates to an increase of 4.7% from the previous close.

Meanwhile, bond yields are higher, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is now hovering around 2.98%. This represents an increase of over five basis points from the previous close.

Opposite movements can be seen with the Two-Year yield, which is now at 3.16%. Although the spread between the 10-Year and Two-Year U.S. Treasury yields is slightly narrower today, it is still negative as it currently sits at -18 basis points.

Pre-Market Update

At the start of the new week, stock futures are in the green today as the Street looks forward to a slew of earnings by major names.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.84%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) are up 1.13% as of 4.41 a.m. EST Monday. In the meantime, the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 (NDX) futures are up 1.63%. The Dow had surged 2.15% at the end of trade on Friday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 had gained 1.92% and 1.79%, respectively.

While the U.S. markets snapped out of a five-day losing streak on Friday, major Asian markets such as China, Hong Kong, and Australia are also in the green today. Furthermore, the Fed looks set to raise interest rates by a further 75 basis points later this month.

Boeing (BA) shares are flying 3% higher in the pre-market session after positive commentary by the company’s CEO and as the Farnborough Air Show takes center stage this week. Starbucks (SBUX) shares are up nearly 0.73% in today’s pre-market trade as the company mulls a sale of its UK unit.

Additionally, the crypto bellwether, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), is finally starting to see some gains and is up nearly 14% over the past five days.

Finally, the possibility of a rate hike later this month has resulted in an inverted gap between two-year and 10-year yields, implying that recession is becoming a more and more likely scenario. Additionally, the July data for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index is expected at 10 a.m.

These macro headwinds also seem to have led to the resumption of trade talks between the EU and India after a nine-year gap. Additionally, the U.S. Dollar’s winning streak continues as recessionary fears further propel the currency upwards.

