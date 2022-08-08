Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know

Stock futures trended higher during the pre-market trading session early on Monday, after the release of an upbeat labor market data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.27%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.31% lower, as of 6.22 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.43%.

The optimism followed a strong week for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. However, performance on Friday was mixed, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closing 0.16% and 0.78% lower, respectively.

Upbeat Economic Data & Its Implications

The July jobs report by the Labor Department revealed some glittering numbers. The U.S. jobs market expanded by 528,000 new openings last month, up 42% from June’s reading and a far cry from the consensus estimate (per a survey by Dow Jones) of 258,000 new jobs.

This remarkable strength displayed by the labor market amid mounting inflationary pressures and borrowing costs blew off some of the recently heightened recession fears. Investors seem to be taking a break from the nail-biting, encouraged by the unwavering resilience of the labor market.

However, on the flip side, this might mean a more aggressive approach by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

The Federal Reserve has relied on the resilience of the labor market to choose the direction of its monetary tightening campaign. The labor market has so far held up well in the face of these macro concerns; and the July report indicates that the economy can withstand more interest rate hikes.

Investors are also looking forward to the consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Wednesday, which will make the inflation picture clearer. According to Dow Jones the headline CPI (including energy and food prices), is expected to have cooled to 8.7% in July, coming off the 40-year high of 9.1% recorded June.

However, the concerns are far from over, taking into account the slowing economic growth. With the majority of companies facing price target slashes and trimmed outlooks, the economy is expected to remain volatile for some time now.

Disclosure