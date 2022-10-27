Stock Market Today: Futures Mixed as Earnings Give Mixed Signals

Stock futures were mixed early on Thursday morning as investors gauged the dismal quarterly results from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) as well as an earnings beat from ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.46% , while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.05%, as of 6.55 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.60%.

Needless to say, Meta, Credit Suisse, and ServiceNow are largely influencing the pre-market traders’ sentiments. Meta and Credit Suisse are down almost 20% and 11%, respectively, whereas ServiceNow is up 12% in the pre-market hours.

During Wednesday’s regular trading session, market energy was tense after Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) disappointing earnings print and Microsoft’s weak guidance. Investor confidence in tech stocks was visibly shaken, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed the day with a 2.26% loss. Meanwhile, the Dow ended slightly higher whereas the S&P 500 lost 0.74%.

Investors are getting increasingly uncomfortable with the uncertainty in the market as company earnings are giving them as many reasons to worry as to celebrate. Several companies are posting earnings and revenue beats but their outlooks are conservative or weak. On the other hand, some earnings misses are being accompanied by strong guidance. This is making it difficult for investors to understand how to react rationally, thus indulging in emotional investing. This is keeping the markets volatile.

For instance, Visa (NYSE:V) surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in its earnings results yesterday. However, its guidance seemed to exclude the possibility of a recession, according to some experts. This kept skeptics at bay.

However, market players are fervently following the earnings results mostly for the guidance and forward-looking trends, rather than the actual third-quarter results. This is because investors are still struggling to find ground and stop the roller coaster, and a guidance gives some direction to their expectations.

More big tech earnings are on deck, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) slated for release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the economy is preparing for another possible 75 basis-point interest rate hike in next week’s FOMC meeting, followed by the midterm elections a few days later. Markets are expected to remain volatile for the next two weeks now, even though by now the thread of hope of a Federal Reserve pivot has thinned.

Also, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is expected to announce the U.S.’ third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth reading, giving investors a look into whether the economy expanded or shrank in Q3. Several analysts are positive ahead of the reading and expect the economy to break out of its two-quarter streak of negative growth.

Moreover, the Chinese stock markets are rebounding after ebbing earlier this week. This brings hope for Chinese stocks like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), etc.

