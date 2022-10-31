Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Rise

Last Updated 10:00AM EST

Stock indices are in the red 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 0.8%, and 1.2%, respectively.

The communications sector (XLC) is the laggard so far, as it is down 1.5%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) is the session’s leader with a gain of 0.9%.

WTI crude oil remains below $90 per barrel as investors weigh the impact of production cuts from oil-producing countries, along with a softening outlook that’s being caused by recession fears.

Meanwhile, bond yields are higher to start the day, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is now hovering around 4.05%. This represents an increase of more than three basis points from the previous close.

Similar movements can be seen with the Three-Month yield, which is now at 4.11%. As you can see, the spread between the 10-Year and Three-Month U.S. Treasury yields is negative, as it currently sits at -6 basis points. This negative spread has historically been a very accurate predictor of a recession, as it has always occurred, on average, 12 months before an official recession.

Futures Fall Ahead of Major Economic Data and Earnings

Stock futures dropped early on Monday morning as a power-packed week of earnings and economic updates begins.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.43%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.50%, as of 6.59 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.66%.

Despite being slightly lower in the pre-market hours, the Dow is on track to end its best month since 1976, clocking in gains of nearly 14.4% for October.

On Friday, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 ended 2.59%, 2.46%, and 3.17% higher, respectively, despite disappointments coming from a few big tech earnings last week.

As the earnings season continues this week, traders are eagerly awaiting the results from Uber (NASDAQ:UBER), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Importantly, holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) is slated to report on later on Monday.

Key Economic Data Awaits This Week

On the economic data front, the highlight of the week is the two-day November FOMC meeting, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Another 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve will not come as a surprise, although the hope for a pivot is always there among investors.

All ears are expected to be on the tone of the speaker, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during the announcement. If the tone is as hawkish as it was during the Jackson Hole meeting, then the market is likely to find itself plummeting briefly. Investors are likely to look for any signs that the Fed will ease its stance in the near future.

Moreover, the labor department is slated to release October’s jobs report on Friday. The data will reflect the total number of jobs added as well as the unemployment rate for the month. Economists expect about 195000 jobs to have been added in October, a decline from the 263,000 reported in September. This may not look encouraging at first glance, but this may mean that the Fed’s monetary tightening is finally having the desired effect on the economy.

If a spike in unemployment is also reported along with lower job additions compared to September, investors may start looking forward to a softer policy path.

Big Tech to Face Supreme Court Ruling

Coming to the tech sector, the Supreme Court may be scrapping Section 230 on tech players, which protects internet companies from being sued for harmful content posted on their sites by third parties.

If the law is changed in a way that is unfavorable to tech companies, it could cause large swings in the market in the coming days, driven by volatility in tech stocks such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Disclosure