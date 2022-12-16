Stock Market Today: Futures Dip on Disappointing Retail Sales Data

Stock futures dipped early Friday morning after disappointing retail sales data fanned concerns of an impending recession.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 1.03%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) dipped 1.08%, as of 6.18 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.76%.

Retail sales for November fell 0.6%, lower than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% fall. The larger-than-expected decline in retail sales numbers hinted at a moderating consumer spending, indicating that inflation is affecting consumers more than the markets had factored in.

On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 closed 2.29%, 2.25%, and 3.37%, respectively, as a result of a sharp sell-off. Investors were convinced that a recession is in store, regardless of the second straight month of cooler inflation and a slower pace of interest rate hike in December. The market is on track to exit the week with losses.

A 50 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve, and a 7.1% inflation in November did not stop the value erosion in the stock market. The interest rates are now between 4.25% and 4.5%, which was expected. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates through the next year until it reaches at least 5.1%. The central bank believes that this target interest rate may be restrictive enough to achieve the target inflation rate of 2%-3%.

Markets are largely expected to remain volatile till the Fed reverses its track, something that is not likely to happen in 2023.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to release its earnings report before the bell on Friday. Investors will keep an eye on the commentary to gather more insights into consumer spending patterns.

Moreover, Fed leaders John Williams, Michelle Bowman, and Mary Daly are expected to give speeches at various events on Friday, providing more insights into the future path of the central bank’s monetary policy.

