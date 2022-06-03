tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, June 3: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Futures indicate optimism among investors ahead of the new jobs report.

In this article:

Stock futures were under pressure in the early hours of Friday morning as market participants await more updates on the job market later in the day.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.13%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.23% lower, as of 4.39 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures fell short of the flatline by 0.41%.

On Thursday, Lael Brainard, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, updated CNBC that the central bank is unlikely to be lenient with its monetary policy as a lot still needs to be done to reduce inflation to the 2% target.

At the end of the regular trading session on Thursday, the Dow added 1.33%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.84% and 2.75%, respectively. The rally came after investors scooped up tech stocks, believing them to be attractively valued after the huge sell-off in the past weeks.

However, concerns are far from over. A new ADP report released on Thursday shows that the job creation pace in the U.S. is at its slowest in two years.

In the nonfarm payroll report expected to be released on Friday, economists participating in a Dow Jones survey forecast 328,000 new jobs in May, down around 23% sequentially.

Read full Disclosure

