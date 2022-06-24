tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, June 24: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame the inflation that is spiraling out of control comes at the cost of a recession, and the Fed does not deny that. This is playing with investor sentiment heavily. Bond yields are trending lower which is giving a boost to stock prices, but will this stock market rally last?

In this article:

Stock futures rose in the early morning trading hours of Friday, after a relief rally on Thursday following the decline in bond yields.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.60% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.70%, as of 4.57 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.93%.

As the concerns were given fresh momentum after the Fed mentioned the “possibility” of a recession, bond yields dipped significantly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were trading around their lowest level in two weeks.

Meanwhile, UBS fueled the fear by raising its estimates of the chances of a recession to 69%, on the heels of similar expectation increases made by Citigroup and Goldman.

As bond yields move inversely to stock prices as a rule of thumb, the stock market rallied on Thursday, led by consumer staples, real estate, healthcare, utilities, and other defensive stocks.

However, oil stocks fell sharply after U.S. President Joe Biden announced fuel cost cuts, pulling down the energy sector in the S&P 500.

At the market close Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.95%, while the Dow and the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.64% and 1.47% respectively.

Moreover, U.S. weekly jobless claims released by the Labor Department revealed that the labor market continues to remain saturated. Jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 229,000 last week.

Full Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Investors on TipRanks Are Positive About Darden Restaurants
DRI
Will Netflix’s Latest Layoffs Pay Off?
NFLX
McDonald’s Ups the Ante for Franchisees
MCD
FedEx Posts Disappointing Quarterly Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
FDX
Should You Buy These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Now?
Blackberry Exceeds Q1FY23 Expectations; Shares Rise After-Hours
BB
Empire Company’s Revenues Grow 13.3% YoY; Analysts See 17% Upside
What’s Driving the Incredible Revlon Stock Rally?
REV
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries to Drop Due to Production Challenges
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Investors on TipRanks Are Positive About Darden Restaurants
DRI
Will Netflix’s Latest Layoffs Pay Off?
NFLX
McDonald’s Ups the Ante for Franchisees
MCD
FedEx Posts Disappointing Quarterly Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
FDX
Should You Buy These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Now?
Blackberry Exceeds Q1FY23 Expectations; Shares Rise After-Hours
BB
Empire Company’s Revenues Grow 13.3% YoY; Analysts See 17% Upside
What’s Driving the Incredible Revlon Stock Rally?
REV
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries to Drop Due to Production Challenges
TSLA