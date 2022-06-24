Stock Market Today – Friday, June 24: What You Need to Know

Stock futures rose in the early morning trading hours of Friday, after a relief rally on Thursday following the decline in bond yields.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved 0.60% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.70%, as of 4.57 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.93%.

As the concerns were given fresh momentum after the Fed mentioned the “possibility” of a recession, bond yields dipped significantly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were trading around their lowest level in two weeks.

Meanwhile, UBS fueled the fear by raising its estimates of the chances of a recession to 69%, on the heels of similar expectation increases made by Citigroup and Goldman.

As bond yields move inversely to stock prices as a rule of thumb, the stock market rallied on Thursday, led by consumer staples, real estate, healthcare, utilities, and other defensive stocks.

However, oil stocks fell sharply after U.S. President Joe Biden announced fuel cost cuts, pulling down the energy sector in the S&P 500.

At the market close Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.95%, while the Dow and the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.64% and 1.47% respectively.

Moreover, U.S. weekly jobless claims released by the Labor Department revealed that the labor market continues to remain saturated. Jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 229,000 last week.

