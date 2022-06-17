tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, June 17: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The economy right now is a disastrous combination of high inflation, shrinking economy, high borrowing costs, and other headwinds. However, investors are still hoping the Fed does not let the economy fall into a sharp recession.

In this article:

Stock futures were slightly up early on Friday morning as investors digested a slew of major updates and sharp sell-offs this week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 0.76%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) dipped 0.89%, as of 4.26 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures shed 1.01%.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points, prompted by the hotter inflation reported for May. Moreover, the wholesale price index was also reported to be higher in May than in April. Also, May’s retail sales fell short of market expectations, and home construction across the U.S. declined significantly.

To connect the dots, rising inflation and interest rate hikes mean that not only are prices of goods and services on the rise, but the cost of taking out a loan to build a house, buy a car, start a business, or pay for any personal expenses is also on an uphill trek.

A weaker economic outlook by the Fed was also a drag. The Fed now expects the U.S. GDP to grow 1.7% in 2022, down from the expectation of 2.8% growth.

On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that the central bank is trying its best to prevent a recession and make a ‘soft landing’ in which monetary policy does not break the continuity of economic and labor market growth.

Nonetheless, many experts are speculating that the economy has already slipped into the early stages of a recession, based on the loose definition of a recession that involves two consecutive quarters of decelerating growth.

The earnings scene was also discouraging on Thursday. Software company Adobe’s (ADBE) better-than-expected second-quarter results couldn’t save its shares from falling more than 4% in after-hours trading Thursday, based on dismal full-year guidance.

At the end of the regular trading hours Thursday, the S&P 500 was down a brutal 3.25%, pushing it deeper into the bear market, while the Dow suffered a 2.42% loss, pushing it closer to the red line marking the bear territory. The Nasdaq 100 took the largest hit on Thursday, slipping 4.02%.

Latest News Feed

Facebook, Twitter Bow to New EU Rules
META
TWTR
Microsoft Enters CRM Space With Viva Sales
MSFT
Why Did Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time Low?
NVDA
Roku Jumps Over 4% After-Hours; Here’s Why
ROKU
Walgreens Moves Into The Clinical Trial Business
WBA
Here Are Some Snippets on Twitter About Musk-TWTR Shareholder Meeting
TWTR
How Does One Invest in a Market Marred by Recession?
NDX
SPX
What Is the Outlook for Stocks After the Fed’s Rate Hike?
NDX
SPX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Playa Hotels & Resorts?
PLYA

