Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know

Stock futures moved below the flatline early on Friday ahead of a key jobs report Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.18%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.28% higher, as of 5.42 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.46%.

The moves came after the S&P 500 managed to pull itself out of the official bear market on Thursday after the fourth consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 is now 19% below its all-time high, recorded this January.

Moreover, the upbeat quarterly results and dividend hike of Levi Strauss (LEVI) led to a gain of more than 3% in its shares in the extended trading session Thursday. However, GameStop (GME) tumbled 5% in after-hours trading after the company dismissed its CFO and announced that it is set to downsize its workforce.

At the end of the regular trading hours Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 1.5%, the Dow rose 1.12% and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 2.16%. The gains were led by a rally in energy stocks and semiconductor stocks.

Traders are awaiting the jobs report for June on Friday. According to Dow Jones, economists are looking at an addition of 250,000 positions in June and a steady unemployment rate of 3.6%. Despite being lower than the 390,000 jobs added in May, the expected number for June is still considered strong as it is close to pre-pandemic levels.

However, mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the 30-year average fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 5.30% this week, down from 5.70% last week. This level of weekly decline in mortgage rates was last seen in December 2008, when the economy was in the thick of a recession. This further solidified fears that the economy is either already in a recession, or is heading toward one.

