tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Positive expectations for the June employment report are doing little to boost investor sentiments amid growing concerns of a recession.

In this article:

Stock futures moved below the flatline early on Friday ahead of a key jobs report Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.18%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.28% higher, as of 5.42 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.46%.

The moves came after the S&P 500 managed to pull itself out of the official bear market on Thursday after the fourth consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 is now 19% below its all-time high, recorded this January.

Moreover, the upbeat quarterly results and dividend hike of Levi Strauss (LEVI) led to a gain of more than 3% in its shares in the extended trading session Thursday. However, GameStop (GME) tumbled 5% in after-hours trading after the company dismissed its CFO and announced that it is set to downsize its workforce.

At the end of the regular trading hours Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 1.5%, the Dow rose 1.12% and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 2.16%. The gains were led by a rally in energy stocks and semiconductor stocks.

Traders are awaiting the jobs report for June on Friday. According to Dow Jones, economists are looking at an addition of 250,000 positions in June and a steady unemployment rate of 3.6%. Despite being lower than the 390,000 jobs added in May, the expected number for June is still considered strong as it is close to pre-pandemic levels.

However, mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the 30-year average fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 5.30% this week, down from 5.70% last week. This level of weekly decline in mortgage rates was last seen in December 2008, when the economy was in the thick of a recession. This further solidified fears that the economy is either already in a recession, or is heading toward one.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR
Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted

Latest News Feed

GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR
Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted