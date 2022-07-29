Stock Market Today – Friday, July 29: What You Need to Know

Stock futures climbed in the early hours of Friday as the market tried to extend the rally that began after the Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate on Wednesday. The positive sentiment puts the S&P 500 on track to close the best month since November 2020, if the rally can be sustained till the end of the regular trading hours of Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.21%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.60% higher, as of 7.46 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures significantly advanced by 0.89%.

Strong quarterly results from Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) pushed market sentiments up, supporting futures movements.

Notably, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 closed the regular trading Thursday with 1.21%, 1.03%, and 0.92% gains, respectively. Surprisingly, these gains followed Wednesday’s announcement of a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed.

Moreover, investors also remained optimistic after the release of a disappointing second-quarter economic output data. The gross domestic product of the U.S. was revealed to have contracted by 0.9% annually in 2Q, after recording a 1.6% contraction in 1Q. This means that the economy has gone through two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP, which is what is defined in the books as a recession.

The possible hope is that the Fed eases its policy tightening moves in the forthcoming meetings, which may help the economy avoid a recession.

