Stock Market Today – Friday, July 15: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures gained momentum in the early hours of Friday as investors hoped for good news after the disastrous results from two major banks.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.32%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.26% higher, as of 6.28 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.22%.

On Thursday, JPMorgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) kickstarted the earnings season in the banking industry with dismal earnings and outlook, which did not sit well with investors who also have to worry about the hot inflation and rising interest rates. Sentiments regarding the upcoming earnings of Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) on Friday are also negative, as a result.

During a very sensitive period where any earnings miss may be catastrophic to stock prices, JPMorgan suspended its buyback program while Morgan Stanley missed investment banking revenue expectations.

At the end of Thursday’s regular trading session, the Dow and the S&P 500 closed 0.46% and 0.3% lower, respectively, while the Nasdaq100 gained 0.34%.

A report by Wall Street Journal revealed that activist investor Elliott Management bought more than 9% stake in Pinterest (PINS). Following the report, shares of the social media company soared 16% in the after-hour trading session, Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department is expected to report the U.S. retail spending report for June, before the market opens on Friday. Moreover, a preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer-sentiment survey for July is also due out later on Friday.

