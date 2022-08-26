Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know

U.S. equity futures dipped on Friday morning as investors await updates on the future of the monetary policy from the Jackson Hole symposium.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.17% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.25%, as of 3.52 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.32%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address the crowd from Jackson Hall on Friday, giving us a peek into the Fed’s plans for the economy with regard to curbing inflation and shrinking the country’s balance sheet.

However, most experts do not expect any surprises from the Fed, as it is highly likely that the central bank will stick to its hawkishness in order to rein in inflation and bring it down from the current level (about 8.5%) to the range of 2.25%-2.5%. Last week, Fed officials indicated that the interest rates will continue to be increased despite the risk of a recession.

This expectation increases the likelihood that market activity will pick up the pace and result in a relief rally after Powell’s speech, assuming that there will be no major surprises there.

As the markets keep their focus on Friday’s speech, all three major stock indexes jumped following a retraction in bond yields on Thursday. It should be noted that long-term Treasury yields typically gain when there is uncertainty in the economy, while the stock market suffers.

That being said, the bond market continues to be and is expected to remain volatile, affecting the stock market.

At the end of the regular trading session Thursday, the Dow advanced 0.98%, the S&P 500 gained 1.41%, and the Nasdaq 100 closed 1.75% higher. However, the averages are expected to close their second consecutive week in red.

Amid all the noise, the U.S. President’s student loan forgiveness move has heightened the risk of higher inflation through elevated taxes. Moreover, the move is also expected to spoil the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, which encourages deficit shrinking.

