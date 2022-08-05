tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Investors are awaiting key economic data that will help them assess the economic situation better.

Stock futures were mixed early on Friday ahead of the much-awaited June jobs report, which is due out later in the day. This data will give investors a clearer idea about where the economy is headed.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.06%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.03% lower, as of 5.49 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.12%.

At the end of the regular session of Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Dow were down 0.08% and 0.26% respectively, whereas the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.44%.

Economists expect a significant number of jobs to have been added in July. However, the number is likely to have dropped month-over-month. More precisely, the consensus of economists is looking at an addition of 258,000 jobs in July, which is lower than June’s 372,000 vacancies, according to Dow Jones.

Moreover, unemployment is expected to stay put at 3.6%, in the July report.

The reason this data is important for investors is that the labor market typically reflects economic strength. A strong job market in the middle of moderating economic growth can help the economy avoid a recession.

Investors are keen to see whether the labor market could withstand two back-to-back 75 basis-point interest rate hikes (June and July) as remarkably as it did after May’s 50 basis-point hike.

So far, the Fed has drawn strength from the strong labor market to pursue its monetary tightening campaign aggressively. In this regard, there is a possibility for the Fed to tone down its hawkishness in the September meeting, if the July jobs market reveals a meaningful cooling in the job market.

